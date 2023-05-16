kyiv claims to have recaptured 20 square kilometers from the Russians near Pakmud

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: The world isolates Russia to force an end to the war, but Georgia welcomes Russian airlines and sends its aircraft to Moscow. 20% of Georgia’s territory is occupied by Russia with impunity. The Kremlin would certainly be pleased with such a decision.

: Ukraine condemns the resumption of air links between Russia and Georgia, decided last week by Moscow after a four-year ban and amid a war with Kyiv. “The world is isolating Russia and forcing it to end the war, but Georgia welcomes Russian planes and sends its own plane to Moscow”Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy, condemned the attack on Twitter.

: Lt. Col. Rostislav Lazarenko, a Ukrainian military pilot, completed his 300th combat mission. This is a record number of Ukrainian Air Force pilots.

: Ukrainian Defense Ministry pays tribute to one of its soldiers on Twitter. Lt. Col. Rostislav Lazarenko has completed his 300th combat sortie. “Achievement for Ukrainian Air Force Pilot.”

: Ukraine’s deputy defense minister says kyiv has seized 20 square kilometers in the northern and southern suburbs of Pakmud in recent days. On the other hand, “The enemy [russe] Go a little on the town”Hanna approves of Malyar In TelegramBy destroying “absolutely” Places with his cannons. “We are carrying out counter-offensive operations in some directions near Bagmouth”written on his side Commander of the Ground ForcesOleksandr Syrsky, during a visit to the front line. (Olexander Chirsky/Telegram)

: We specifically met farmer Dimitrov who lost his eye when a tractor hit a mine. He gave me the news yesterday. He was able to leave the hospital for the first time after the accident, and here he returned to his village with his family.

: A few days ago, moreover, we told you in this report prepared in the Mykolaiv region about the difficulty of demining Ukrainian agricultural land.

(MATHIEU DREUJOU / France Televisions)

: The Red Cross is concerned that some agricultural land may remain unused for years. Unexploded bombs, scattered bombs… “This will render significant areas of arable land unusable for years to come.Andrew Duncan, head of the ICRC unit in Kyiv, warns.

: According to Cyril Ramaphosa, There are Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky “Agreed to receive mission and African heads of state in Moscow and Que”.

: South African president wants to send “peace mission” to Ukraine and Russia “soon”. Cyril Ramaphosa wants to go there with five African leaders (Senegal, Zambia, Congo, Uganda and Egypt). “To find a peaceful solution to the devastating conflict”.

: The dragnet is very wide: Another person was arrested and the houses of 18 Supreme Court judges were raided. If the facts are established, the convicts will get a prison term of 8 to 12 years. Last March, a French judge refused to extradite Konstantin Zevakov.

Here is a photo of the currency notes seized by the Anti-Corruption Squad:

(Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Prosecutor / Facebook)

: Vsevolod Knyazev, who has been the head of the company since 2021, is suspected of having advocated for Ukrainian oligarch Konstantin Zevako in court rulings.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Prosecution A press conference.

(internet)

: Ukraine’s Supreme Court chief arrested in $2.7 million corruption case

: Addressing reporters this afternoon, the Kremlin spokesman also turned to the Ukrainian grain file. Before extending the agreement for resumption of export by sea, “There are still a lot of questions,” Dimitri made Pesko understand.

He says there are still barriers to exporting his own fertilizer and grains.

: The Russian military has confirmed that it attacked military bases in Ukraine last night. She promises to keep it “Hit all targets”. However, Ukrainian forces earlier claimed to have shot down all the missiles.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, these attacks were targeted “Deployment Points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, ammunition depots and western weapons. Follow our life.

(Medin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / AFP)

: The IEA notes in its monthly report that Russian exports reached 8.3 million barrels per day last month, with the country not following through on its threat to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day. “Russia likely to increase volume to offset revenue loss”The organization observes.

: Russian oil exports hit their highest level in April since the start of the Ukraine invasion. This despite severe Western sanctions. They represent a drop of $15 billion, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported.

: “An incredible new victory for the Ukrainian Air Force!” Tonight Ukraine claims to have shot down six Russian Kinzel hypersonic missiles “And 12 Missiles” In a new attack. The announcement was made by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter.

German President Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have received Volodymyr Zelensky since Saturday, who will take the European family to Reykjavík. Without a president of Ukraine? The latter is called the head of state of a member state, but his existence remains uncertain.

: Leaders of the 46 member states of the Council of Europe are meeting in Iceland this afternoon. It was the fourth summit of the pan-European body in nearly 75 years. The goal is to proliferate the means to hold Russia criminally responsible for the destruction and crimes caused by its occupation of Ukraine.