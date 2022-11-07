kyiv claims to have received new western air defense systems; Water and electricity “stabilized” in Kherson

Cover Image: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS
- The occupation authorities in Kherson, southern Ukraine, announced today The “positioning” Water and electricityThe next day Two strikes that the Russians and Ukrainians blame each other for. They also damaged the Khakovka hydroelectric damIt annexed Crimea, a region occupied by Russian forces and where Ukrainian troops have been on the offensive for weeks.
- Kyiv is preparing for winter without heat, without water, without electricity. Power outages are planned in some areas today in a cyclical manner. Municipal officials plan to deploy around 1,000 combined heating stations, but this may not be enough for a city of 3 million people.
- “Every day it becomes more and more difficult to live in Bagmouth”According to Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Marchenko, the city is under siege by Russian forces. The city of Donetsk Oblast has been without electricity, gas and running water for almost two months. Russian troops, the deputy mayor told Reuters “An attempt to attack the city from various directions” But that the citizens “Wait”.
- Iran admitted for the first time on Saturday, November 5, that it had supplied drones to RussiaBefore the invasion of Ukraine began. “They even lied about this confession”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the evening. “We shoot down at least ten Iranian drones every day, and the Iranian regime says it could have delivered some, and that’s before a full-scale invasion begins.” From Ukraine. “Eleven Shaheds were destroyed on Friday alone.
- On Friday, November 4, Washington accused Moscow of trying to subjugate the Ukrainians by forcing them into submission. “freeze” Winter is approaching. G7 countries should develop “Coordinating Mechanism” In order to fix the infrastructure that allows water and electricity supply. Providing water pumps, heaters, housing containers, toilets, beds, blankets or tents would also be a question.
- However, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Khmyhal gave the assurance on Friday “Almost half of the buildings in all of Ukraine [avaient] Heating”. “These are schools, kindergartens, hospitals, apartment buildings (…). In Q, 78% of buildings are currently heated. » According to him, the gas reserves will be enough to survive the winter.
- “During the day, the Russian aggressors fired three missiles and conducted five airstrikes and two multiple rocket launchers” According to the staff of the Ukrainian forces in Lviv (west), Kharkiv (northeast), Dnipro (center) and Zaporizhia (south).
- Kyiv is determined “Sentenced” they “Outtakes” Residents of the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, where Russia operates “Forced Mass Migration”. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday that these population movements are continuing in proportion “Over 5,000” People per day. Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the deportation for the first time “to be out” War zones “Very Dangerous”.
- Given this scenario, the US will finance the modernization of T-72 tanks and HAWK surface-to-air missiles. As part of the roughly $400 million (about €400 million) plan, the US president’s national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, announced it during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.
- In Red Square, on Friday, November 4, on the eve of the National Unity Day, Vladimir Putin assessed that this help from the West would be positive. “Geopolitical MotivesIt has nothing to do with the interests of the Ukrainian people.” But the target “Weaken, disfigure and destroy Russia”.
- Exports of grain from Ukrainian ports resumed on ThursdayAfter Russia’s return to the agreement on a humanitarian corridor.
