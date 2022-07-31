kyiv denies drone attack on Russian Black Sea headquarters; “Massive” bombings in Mykolaiv

200,000 civilians, including 52,000 children, have been called to leave the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate on Saturday evening. “Russian Terrorism” and bombing of this territory in the east of the country, mostly under the control of Moscow.

“A government decision has been taken on the mandatory evacuation of Donetsk regionMr. Zelensky said in an evening video speech. Please empty. (…) If more residents leave the Donetsk region now, the Russian army will kill fewer people. »

“At this stage of the war, Russia’s main weapon is terrorism”He is the hammer.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk earlier announced the mandatory evacuation of the entire population of Donetsk Oblast, one of two administrative regions in the Donbass industrial basin.

He justified this decision in televised announcements as the gas networks were destroyed and there was no heat the following winter.

Russian strikes on cities in the region cause civilian casualties almost every day. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Ukrainian army reported Russian artillery attacks, particularly on Baghmoud and Kramatorsk, close to the front line.

Ukrainian officials estimate that at least 200,000 civilians still live in the territories of the Donetsk region that are not under Russian occupation.