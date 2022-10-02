October 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

kyiv forces entered Lyman

Rusty Knowles October 2, 2022 2 min read

The Ukrainian army entered on Saturday 1R October in Lyman, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, in the Donetsk administrative region. ” The Ukrainian flag is already flying over Lyman., On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in his daily address.

Under Moscow’s control since the end of May, Lyman was an important railway junction that particularly allowed the supply of Russian troops.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers War in Ukraine: Police reinforcements around Lyman

Fighting continues but there is no sign of some fake poll.Volodymyr Zelensky cited a referendum on the merger of four Ukrainian administrative regions, including Donetsk, held by Russia this week and strongly condemned by Kiev and the West.

Lyman’s capture was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Twitter later in the afternoon: “Ukrainian airstrikes enter Lyman, Donetsk region. » In a one-minute video accompanying the news, two Ukrainian soldiers can be seen waving a light blue and yellow national flag next to the “Lyman” sign at the city’s entrance.

Threatened with encirclement, Allied troops were withdrawn from Lyman to more favorable routes., for its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release. Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said it had “wrapped up” Several thousand Russian soldiers in the city of Donetsk region, annexed by Russia on Friday.

Moscow retreats into southern Ukraine

According to experts at the Institute for War Studies in Washington, Russia is now making the defense of occupied territories in southern Ukraine its priority. “The decision not to reinforce the vulnerable Kubyansk or Lyman fronts was made by Putin, not the military commander.The company notes in an analysis published Saturday evening.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In Zaporizhia, a maternity hospital is in front

Ramzan Kadyrov, president of the Russian republic of Chechnya, condemned the Russian withdrawal from the city. “criminal” Reigning in the Russian army, he called upon Moscow to use it “Low Yield Nuclear Weapons” In Ukraine, without taking “An Account of ‘Western American Society'”..

read more: Putin: Tough choice

The world with AFP

See also  The United States has announced that "many countries" have pledged to supply arms to Kyiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Zelensky has called on Russians to rise up against Putin

October 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Russian military says it has pulled out of the strategic town of Lyman, where Ukrainian troops entered

October 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Did Joe Biden Really Say America Will ‘Destroy’ Nord Stream 2?

October 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Will Smith’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ gets premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

October 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Asteroid analysis reveals unexpected evidence of young ocean and carbonation

October 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Former ESPN host Rachel Nichols says her co-workers “spy” on her

October 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Here’s the face of Pixel Watch Photos and Google Home for Wear OS

October 2, 2022 Len Houle