kyiv forces entered Lyman

The Ukrainian army entered on Saturday 1R October in Lyman, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, in the Donetsk administrative region. ” The Ukrainian flag is already flying over Lyman., On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in his daily address.

Under Moscow’s control since the end of May, Lyman was an important railway junction that particularly allowed the supply of Russian troops.

” Fighting continues but there is no sign of some fake poll.Volodymyr Zelensky cited a referendum on the merger of four Ukrainian administrative regions, including Donetsk, held by Russia this week and strongly condemned by Kiev and the West.

Lyman’s capture was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Twitter later in the afternoon: “Ukrainian airstrikes enter Lyman, Donetsk region. » In a one-minute video accompanying the news, two Ukrainian soldiers can be seen waving a light blue and yellow national flag next to the “Lyman” sign at the city’s entrance.

Threatened with encirclement, Allied troops were withdrawn from Lyman to more favorable routes., for its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release. Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said it had “wrapped up” Several thousand Russian soldiers in the city of Donetsk region, annexed by Russia on Friday.

Moscow retreats into southern Ukraine

According to experts at the Institute for War Studies in Washington, Russia is now making the defense of occupied territories in southern Ukraine its priority. “The decision not to reinforce the vulnerable Kubyansk or Lyman fronts was made by Putin, not the military commander.The company notes in an analysis published Saturday evening.

Ramzan Kadyrov, president of the Russian republic of Chechnya, condemned the Russian withdrawal from the city. “criminal” Reigning in the Russian army, he called upon Moscow to use it “Low Yield Nuclear Weapons” In Ukraine, without taking “An Account of ‘Western American Society'”..