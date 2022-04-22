April 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kyiv suspects the Red Cross of being Russia’s “accomplice” in the plight of refugees

Rusty Knowles April 22, 2022 2 min read

A manager Ukrainian Charged Wednesday International Committee of the Red Cross The ICRC vehemently denied allegations that his country did not cooperate with the fate of Ukrainian refugees in Russia and suspected him of being an “accomplice” to “deportation”.

Serious allegations

“The ICRC did not carry out its mandate”, about the people who were forcibly expelled to Russia by the Russian military, launched on Ukrainian television Lyudmila Denisova, who is in charge of human rights in the Ukrainian parliament. After talking with an official of the Ukrainian branch of the ICRC on Wednesday, he continued that Russia “I suspect they are allies.”

“I have been trying to see the ICRC president for a month to discuss the deportation of our citizens Russia. I am trying to do this following the statement of the ICRC President that he will open the ICRC representation in Rostov-on-Don and encourage the reception of Ukrainians in the territory of the occupied territories, ”said Ms. Denisova.

Statistics for evidence

He quoted figuresUNThere are 550,000 Ukrainian refugees in Russia, including 121,000 children. “Where are they? In the filtration camps? In the makeshift houses? We have testimonies of those who were brought to Russia,” he said.

Denisova said he had asked his Russian envoy, Tatiana Moskalkova, to provide him with a list of Ukrainian refugees in Russia, in order to work with the Red Cross to repatriate Ukrainian refugees in Russia.

The ICRC denies the allegations

The ICRC “firmly denies these allegations”, reiterated that it “did not carry out forced evictions” and recalled that “the organization helped civilians and other Ukrainians to voluntarily and safely to other injured cities”.

See also  The couple, who escaped isolation, were reprimanded and arrested by authorities

The organization confirmed that it was “exploring the possibility of opening an office in Rostov-on-Don” to “reduce the suffering of victims of armed conflict.” The ICRC stressed that “it is essential that our teams reach out to all victims and obtain the necessary security assurances to provide vital assistance and to develop and maintain dialogue with those involved in the conflict.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“This liberation is a victory,” said Judge Vladimir Putin

April 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

G20 – Western ministers oppose Russia’s visit at 04/21/2022 00:12

April 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Rasmus Palutan, the burned Koran and Islamophobia … three things about the violent riots that are rocking the country

April 20, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

New Cast, Showrunner Set for Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

April 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

This will be the first American spacecraft to land on the moon since Apollo

April 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Leaders’ investigation sparks partisan fight in House Oversight Committee

April 22, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Valve is upgrading its Steam Deck ahead of release, but we still don’t know how much it costs

April 22, 2022 Len Houle