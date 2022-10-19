October 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kyiv to introduce electricity restrictions from Thursday; The Sakharov Prize was awarded to the Ukrainian people

Rusty Knowles October 20, 2022 2 min read

United States: Series of accusations of technology transfer to Russia

The United States today announced the indictment of a dozen people accused of selling American technology to Russia, some of which was used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

These lawsuits, along with new sanctions, are the result “Two separate international conspiracies intended to violate US trade laws and sanctions.”Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

First, five Russians and two Venezuelan oil brokers were charged with buying electronic components from the United States to equip planes, radars or missiles and reselling them to Russian arms companies. Some of these elements, replaced by an opaque financial system, “Russian Weapons Found at Russian Weapons Base Captured from Ukrainian War Camp”According to Merrick Garland.

The network, whose two members were arrested in Germany and Italy, is suspected of using the same front company to transfer hundreds of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil to Russia and China. The Treasury accepted sanctions against one of the leaders of the network, Russian Yuri Orekov, and two of his companies in Germany and Dubai. “They implicitly contributed to the Kremlin’s unjustified war against Ukraine”Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.

In a second case, three people were arrested in Latvia and one in Estonia for trying to export to Russia a sophisticated grinding machine diverted for nuclear purposes. Charged with fraud and money laundering, they face extradition requests from the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Cal PSG – PSG: Neymar victim of blackmail, the scary truth

October 19, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The foreign minister was sacked after voting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

October 19, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

A third of power plants destroyed, massive power outages…update on Russian strikes in the country

October 18, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

“It may come from you and how you feel” – Deadline

October 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs caused a “megatsunami”

October 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Astros vs Yankees ALCS predictions, matches view and what you need to know

October 20, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

New Silent Hill 2 PS5 remake based on the classic horror game

October 20, 2022 Len Houle