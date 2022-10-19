Kyiv to introduce electricity restrictions from Thursday; The Sakharov Prize was awarded to the Ukrainian people

United States: Series of accusations of technology transfer to Russia

The United States today announced the indictment of a dozen people accused of selling American technology to Russia, some of which was used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

These lawsuits, along with new sanctions, are the result “Two separate international conspiracies intended to violate US trade laws and sanctions.”Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

First, five Russians and two Venezuelan oil brokers were charged with buying electronic components from the United States to equip planes, radars or missiles and reselling them to Russian arms companies. Some of these elements, replaced by an opaque financial system, “Russian Weapons Found at Russian Weapons Base Captured from Ukrainian War Camp”According to Merrick Garland.

The network, whose two members were arrested in Germany and Italy, is suspected of using the same front company to transfer hundreds of millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil to Russia and China. The Treasury accepted sanctions against one of the leaders of the network, Russian Yuri Orekov, and two of his companies in Germany and Dubai. “They implicitly contributed to the Kremlin’s unjustified war against Ukraine”Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement.