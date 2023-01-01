Kyiv was affected by the explosions amid the attacks of the new year in Russia

A new round of explosions shook Kyiv in less than an hour until 2023, after Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles targeting the capital and other cities before New Year’s Eve celebrations. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that the first explosions in the new year began about 30 minutes after midnight, and hit two districts, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries. Earlier in the evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians would fight until victory. He said in a speech, “We are fighting and we will continue to fight. For the main word:” victory “”, while his country witnessed the end of the old year, hours after the new wave of strikes. “I want to tell you all: Ukrainians, you are incredible! Look what we have done and what we are doing!” Zelensky said in the emotional speech. He continued, “We fight as one team – the whole country, all of our regions. I admire all of you. I want to thank every indomitable region of Ukraine.” As Russia’s Far Eastern regions ring in the year 2023, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has delivered his midnight speech — usually set against the backdrop of the Kremlin — between the servicemen and women who fought in Ukraine. He told them that “historical correctness” was on their side.

Around the same time, explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital as AFP journalists heard at least 11 powerful explosions in the early afternoon. Klitschko said on social media that at least one person died as a result of the attacks on Saturday, while city authorities said 22 others were injured. One of the explosions ripped open a corner of the four-star Alphavito Hotel in Kyiv, spilling rubble into the street, an AFP correspondent saw. Nearby sidewalks were covered in glass from broken windows in the area, including from the National Palace of Arts in Kyiv. Director Yaroslav Mutenko, 23, lives in a nearby apartment complex and said he was showering and getting ready for a New Year’s Eve party when he heard a bang. He said there had been similar explosions in the area during an earlier attack in October, but nothing quite like Saturday’s blast. As he watched rescue workers cordon off the street in front of the hotel, he told AFP he still planned to go to the party at a friend’s house. “Our Russian enemies can destroy our calm, but they cannot destroy our soul,” he said. “Why do I go to celebrate with friends? Because this year I understand that it is important for people to be around you.” The attacks come as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 11th month, with Russian strikes systematically targeting energy infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark in the middle of winter. There were reports of strikes in the southern city of Mykolaiv, where a local official said seven people were injured.