June 28, 2024

Kyle Filipowski’s party photos resurface after wild accusations

Joy Love June 28, 2024

Prom photos featuring Jazz rookie Kyle Filipowski and his partner Caitlin Hutchinson have resurfaced amid allegations about the couple’s private life.

Hutchinson, who is said to be 26 while Filipowski turns 21 this year, attended the former Duke star’s prom years ago, as seen in photos posted to Instagram in 2022.

She was seen wearing a red dress in the footage, while Filipovski wore a blue suit for the occasion.

Prom photos featuring Kyle Filipowski and Kaitlyn Hutchinson have resurfaced after the 2024 NBA Draft. Instagram
The photos were posted on Instagram in 2022. Instagram
Filipowski wore a blue suit for the occasion, while Hutchinson wore a red dress. Instagram

Filipovski was particularly in the spotlight after slipping into the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft this week.

The 6-foot-11 forward, who attended the first-round festivities at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday, lost to Utah in the second round with the 32nd pick.

gossip going on Thursday why some NBA teams were wary of the former Blue Devil.

Kyle Filipowski and Caitlin Hutchinson pictured in 2023. Instagram
Kyle Filipowski (30) controls the ball against North Carolina State in March 2024. Kevin Geragh – USA TODAY Sports

“NBA teams are talking about the fact that they have question marks about his girlfriend being so much older than him, and why he was kept away from his family because of this whole situation,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said on NBA Today. In addition to The Lowe Post podcast.

“He doesn’t seem to be talking to his parents or his brother, which is a very strange situation. I personally don’t understand why he fell like this in the second round.

Kyle Filipowski is taking the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26, 2024. Getty Images

“There are no questions about his character, but NBA teams are talking about his nerves and his training not being great. And when they asked him in interviews about the situation, the answers they got were not satisfactory to them.”

See also  The Twins postpone Thursday's opening game against Seattle to Friday due to weather forecast

Social media users claiming to be Filipovski’s family members then made “harassment” allegations against his fiancée and that he is estranged from his family.

The Washington Post’s attempts on Thursday to reach the person suggested to be Filipovsky’s brother were unsuccessful.

Filipovski starred at Duke for two seasons and finished his college career averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

