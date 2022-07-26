Kyler Murray admitted last year that he doesn’t spend much time watching the movie

Getty Images

The amazing news on Monday was that the Cardinals quarterback had a new contract Keeler Murray Contains a homework clause It was not the product of randomness or chance. The Cardinals did not impose a weekly obligation to participate in at least four hours of independent study if they believed Murray was already doing so, and then some others.

The Cardinals, who made Murray look bad for not studying enough, and seem worse than paying that much money though they thought he was not studying enough, added the item because they thought they needed it. They believed it was based, most likely, on his actions during his three years with the team.

Or, as the case may be, accept it. in The New York Times Profile from last December, Murray admitted that he doesn’t burn midnight oil while studying pigskin celluloid.

“I think I was lucky with the cognitive skills to go out there and see it before it happened,” Murray said via Sarah Kizel of 98.7 Arizona Sports. “I’m not one of those guys who would sit there and I killed myself while watching the movie. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and smash this team and this team and I watch every game because, in my head, I see a lot.”

Apparently, he hadn’t been sitting there for four hours. In a week. If it was, the “independent study” clause would be meaningless.

Some have tried to downplay the importance of development. This is an error, a misreading of the conditions that led to the item. It’s a huge deal. It’s an unprecedented acknowledgment by the NFL team that, given that it makes a long-term commitment of more than $100 million fully guaranteed when signing a quarterback, the quarterback needs the ability to lose all guarantees to get him to do whatever a true franchise the quarterback will do without He is told or even asked – study at least four hours a week alone before the next game.

Personally, I don’t know how much or not Kyler Murray studies. But I know this. The clause was put into the contract because the Cardinals had reason to believe that without it, it might not be adequately studied.