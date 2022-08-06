Kylie Jenner and Stormy fly to support Travis Scott at the Arena premiere

Travis Scott Just hours away from doing his first big solo show since Astroworld… and he’s got some important people out there to back him up as he takes the stage.

Kylie Jenner and daughter of the couple, the stormI was in London with TS all week – doing some shopping, eating and spending time together. The show is a big deal for Travis, so you must imagine he enjoyed some family time before that.

It’s unclear if Kylie and Travis’ 6-month-old son has made the flight, but he’s old enough to fly…so he’s probably been staying with nannies while mom, dad, and older sister hit town.

Travis is scheduled to perform two sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday and Sunday… a venue for around 20,000 people. A source close to Travis tells us he’s “excited to introduce him to his London fans by making a comeback, booming on stage.”

We’ve seen Travis appear at nightclubs and do a song or two Through other artist groupsbut the O2 shows will mark his first solo shows since November at Astroworld.

Travis has had a lot of guts due to the ten deaths that occurred at the festival, and he’s fighting a mountain of litigation…but he seems to have been welcomed with open arms by music fans and those hoping to get some of his favors and collaborations. Released since the tragedy.