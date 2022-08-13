LA Shelter disappointed with Kanye, please deliver what you promised

Think Mission Los Angeles Kanye West He needs to turn his words into actions, the foundation. He is frustrated that he has not fulfilled his pledge to help the homeless get jobs and housing… People familiar with the struggles of the mission say TMZ.

Kanye got all the inspiration on Friday, posting this on IG… “Look at the homeless as the biggest inspiration for all of the design.” It’s not clear what he meant, but he’s re-emerging some of the promises the rapper made last year, when he visited the expedition and pledged to use his company to help the homeless get jobs, education and housing.

Our sources say little has been done since then.

Kanye waxing philosophical doesn’t move the ball forward for the Los Angeles homeless crisis

As we reported, Kanye Organization leaders met. Last November, he laid out ambitious plans for how to tackle the city’s biggest challenge – the homeless crisis. We were told that mission personnel had tried to contact me several times since the meeting, but to no avail.

Kanye has done some good for the homeless… Among other things, he donated 1,000 meals and spent time encouraging volunteers and Los Angeles residents to join in and help. he is too Sunday service contract At Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row back in 2019.

We’re told LA Mission wants to work with Kanye, because he’s a huge star, he’s got a megaphone and he can do a lot of good.