Lacey Chabert wore a sexy night look that Hallmark fans can’t stop talking about

Lacey Chabert He always knows how to hold people’s breath.

Recently, before sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner with her familyLacey had a magical moment when she stopped The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late november. The 40-year-old actress Trapped Hallmark fan Jimmy Fallon about her latest projects, including her new Christmas movie Pull Holly and TV movie franchise bridal veil.

While inviting Jimmy to star in a Hallmark movie and talking about it bridal veil movies, fans couldn’t help but notice Lacy’s gorgeous evening look.

Getty Images

The mean girls Alum wore a Black velvet midi dress It features a high neck and metallic stitching. Lacy accessorized the look to match with black heels and minimal jewelry. Although viewers only caught glimpses of the outfit on TV, photos from the event landed on Instagram and fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“Lace, looking soooo fetch! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote. 🙌🙌🙌 [Beautiful] And gorgeous lassie!!!! I love this dress!!!!!! ” different followers said. “Amazing! The dress looks great on you! 👏 🔥 😍,” another added in the same post.

As for her exciting update about bridal veilThe trilogy isn’t over yet. After teasing that three more installments are on the way, Entertainment tonight Spread the word that Hallmark viewers won’t have to wait long for the new additions.

According to the director, the franchise will be picked up with a fourth film, titled bridal veil predictions, It will premiere on January 7th When the heart calls‘s Kevin McGarry front and center. fellow co-stars Autumn Racer And the Ali Sweeney You will star in the next two clicks – Wedding veil inspiration And the wedding veil tripStraight.

So, if you are not looking forward to the endChristmas countdown“,” Lassie will bring more cheer into the new year. Now, while you’re browsing for your own version of her date night look, you can also take a trip down memory lane with her movies:

