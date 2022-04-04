Lady Gaga and Silky Sonic follow the Grammy formula: old, but new

This no-show lineup could fuel an alternative award show, or a concert (as hip-hop mogul J. Prince suggested). And herein lies the Grammy’s Achilles heel: he needs artists like these, both for reasons of subject matter and also as payers of tribute. As hip-hop has become the dominant sound of pop music, its stars are going to be the older folks of tomorrow. If the Grammys continue to alienate the Young Titans, their attempts to honor music moving forward will consistently fail. (This was underlined by the oldest featured artist on this year’s show: Nas, 48, who has spent half of his ensemble performing 20-year-old songs long-deserving of the Grammys stage.)

This chasm—between Grammys and youth, between Grammys and hip-hop—means the show has to multiply with younger stars willing (and excited?) to be in dialogue with the voices of yesteryear. Some of the strikingly mature songs of Rachel Ziegler were singing Sondheim as part of In the memory part. One of the show’s most exciting moments came from R&B singer-songwriter HER, who may have been over-characterized with award winnings in recent years. Her performance, along with Lenny Kravitz, Travis Parker, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, connected her with three generations of funk and rock music.

Then there’s Lady Gaga, a former pop musician who has become the embodiment of the institutional legacy through her ongoing work with singer Tony Bennett. Their latest album, “Love for Sale,” took home top traditional vocals, and Gaga honored Bennett, the 95th—who didn’t turn up—sang two of the album’s singles, which originated in the 1930s. Her vocals were sharp and invested, making the case for old standards on the contemporary pop stage, an embodiment of the Grammys’ goals across generations.