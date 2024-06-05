June 5, 2024

Lady Gaga references Taylor Swift’s lyrics and invites fans to vote

Roxanne Bacchus June 5, 2024 2 min read

“I’m not pregnant,” she wrote. “Just a bad cry at the gym.”

Is lady gaga streaming? Section of tortured poets also? On Tuesday, the pop star shared a clip on TikTok in which she references one of Taylor Swift’s lyrics and directs her fans to register to vote while clearing up pregnancy rumors.

“Just Down Bad Crying in the Gym” is straight from track 4 of Tortured poets Song “Down bad“, in which Swift sings, “Now I’m so sad in the gym / Everything comes out of my teenage / ‘What if I can’t have it’.”

Gaga captioned her post with a link to Number of headsencouraging fans to “register to vote or check if you are registered” ahead of this year’s election.

Pregnancy speculation surfaced online after fans saw photos of Gaga, wearing a little black dress and pearls, at her sister’s wedding in Maine over the weekend. (Gaga was her sister’s maid of honor the sun.)

Gaga is set to usher in a new era in music and said she was “in the studio every day” during her film premiere Gaga Chromatica Ball Party movie.

“I love breaking genre and I love exploring music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you’re going to be loved no matter what you do,” she said during a Q&A session. Access HollywoodScott Evans before the film’s screening.

Common

In March, Gaga shared that she had been “writing some of my best music for as long as I can remember.” Gaga also recently announced the revival of her jazz and piano show in Las Vegas, where she will perform jazz standards and pieces from the Great American Songbook.

See also  Britney Spears' son missed her wedding because the family wasn't invited

