Lakers-Warriors Game 5 Live Updates, Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch, TV Channel

Is this the end of the Golden State Warriors’ title defense? The Los Angeles Lakers entered the Warriors on the ropes into Game 5 on Wednesday. Lonnie Walker IV came out seemingly out of nowhere to give the Lakers an extra boost in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and a 3-1 series lead. The series shifts to the Bay Area where the Warriors have been much better at home than on the road this season.

Stephen Curry knocked down a triple-double (31 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds) in Game 4, but he needs extra help. Anthony Davis had another big night, and single digit games are usually where he shines. If a big AD appears in Game 5, the Lakers could head to the Western Conference Finals. If the Warriors get home-court advantage, Game 6 will be on Friday in Los Angeles.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinal Series on May 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

How to watch Lakers Warriors

from: The No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers are at the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors

What: Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5 (Lakers lead, 3-1)

when: 10 p.m. ET Wednesday

where: Chase Center, San Francisco

television: TNT (Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Hines)



Follow live Lakers-Warriors Game 5 updates