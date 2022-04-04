Lance Lane to undergo knee surgery, will be off for four weeks

White Sox Ice Lance Lin He will have surgery this week to repair a small tear in his right knee tendon, Sox GM Rick Hahn told reporters (including Scott Mirkin MLB.com). Lynn will be sidelined for about four weeks before he can clear a hill again, so the right-handed might not return until around late May, due to the recovery and then the intensification period.

It appears that the injury occurred last night, when Lynn was in visible pain after throwing the field during his last start in the Cactus League. Lin immediately left the match and was very cautiously moving his right leg.

There is no easy way to replace a Lynn caliber jug, although there is a White Sox Rinaldo Lopez And the Vince Velasquez Also swings in a pulp, plus Jimmy Lambert And the invitation is not included in the list Wes Benjamin in the palace. For now, it looks like Velasquez or Lopez will join Lucas GiolitoAnd the Dallas KyuchelAnd the stop dylanAnd the Michael Kubisch In Chicago rotation.

Given Keuchel’s struggles last season and Kopech’s lack of starting experience, there were already question marks about how much starting depth the White Sox had on hand even before Lynn was injured. The Sox focused a lot of off-season shopping on upgrading the Bullpen as a way to improve the staff overall, however relief teams have been shortened in recent days, such as Craig Kimbrel Traded with Dodgers and garret crochet (Also a potential candidate to move to the rotation sometime this year) He lost this season to Tommy John’s surgery. Carlos Rodon He was a big part of the White Sox last season, of course, but Southpaw left in free agency to sign with the Giants.

With this in mind, Han said ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and other media”wYou may need to add mail at some point“From outside the organization. More will be known once Lynn’s timeline becomes clearer, although Han is optimistic that Lynn will recover fully when he returns to work. Han said Lin’s injury was similar to that of Lynn’s.” Yasmani GrandalA tendon ruptured in his left knee, which cost Musk nearly two months into the 2021 season before he was able to return to the field.

Lane posted a 2.69 ERA, 27.5% strike rate, and 7.0% walking rate over 157 runs last season, his first in Chicago after being acquired by the White Sox in an off-season deal from Rangers. Lane finished third in the AL Cy Young vote, marking the third consecutive year that the veteran right finished in the top six in the Cy Young poll.