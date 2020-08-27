Large ‘Avozilla’ avocados weighing pretty much 4lbs are hitting grocery store shelves tomorrow

Large avocados which are almost as hefty as two baggage of sugar are hitting supermarket shelves tomorrow.

The supersized fruit is 9 moments heavier than the average avocado and arrives from just a couple trees developed extra than 5,000 miles away.

A bumper crop of the South African-developed Avozillas are on supply this 12 months thanks to a good harvest and perfect escalating conditions in the warm local climate abroad.

While an common avocado weighs around 7.5oz (215g), this year’s Avozillas weigh an astonishing 3lbs 12oz (1.7kg).

Purchasers can seize a uncommon Avozilla for £4 when they go on sale at 300 Tesco outlets across the place on Friday.

This yr, they are 50 % a kilogram heavier than past yields and are bigger than at any time before.

Avozillas returning to supermarket shelves this year also have an ordinary duration of 9 inches and a circumference of up to five inches.

Earlier kinds were being about 7 inches extensive, with a circumference of up to four inches.

A key significant avenue stir was triggered when the Avozillas went on sale for the very first time in 2013 – because they had been 5 times even bigger than a common avocado.

Tesco chilled salad and avocado purchaser Jordan Blandford mentioned: ‘These awesome whoppers are certain to prevent any person in their tracks.

Extra of the monster fruit is also out there because trees bearing Avozillas only expand each and every other calendar year thanks to the fruit’s monumental body weight. Pictured: Tesco chilled salad and avocado customer Jordan Blandford compares an Avozilla with an standard avocado

‘The fruit is very rare and comes from just a rather smaller quantity of trees grown by a single of the world’s most significant suppliers of avocados, in South Africa.

‘The Avozillas are likely to expand in quantity each other year simply because the plant is depleted just after bearing these big fruit.

‘Last calendar year we rarely experienced any but this yr we also had really fantastic rising problems and these two aspects blended to help create the significantly greater fruit.

‘The Avozilla is fantastic if you are creating a occasion dimension portion of guacamole as you only will need to remove the skin of just one fruit.

‘One of these monsters tends to make a substantial bowl of guacamole.’