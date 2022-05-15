May 15, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Large convoy from Mariupol reaches safety, refugees speak of 'devastating' escape

Large convoy from Mariupol reaches safety, refugees speak of ‘devastating’ escape

Frank Tomlinson May 15, 2022 2 min read

Zaporizhia, Ukraine (Reuters) – A large convoy of cars and vans carrying refugees from the ruins of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhia on Saturday after waiting days for Russian forces to let them leave.

Mariupol, controlled mostly by Russia, was flattened during the 80-day war. Ukraine has been gradually evacuating civilians from the devastated city for more than two months.

The refugees first had to get out of Mariupol and then somehow make their way to Berdyansk – about 80 km west along the coast – and other settlements before driving 200 km northwest of Zaporozhye.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

Nikolai Pavlov, a 74-year-old pensioner, said he lived in a basement for a month after his apartment was destroyed. One of his relatives, using “secret bypass roads”, managed to get him from Mariupol to Berdyansk.

After the caravan arrived in the dark, he said, “We barely made it, there were a lot of old people among us… The trip was devastating. But it was worth it.”

An aide to Mariupol’s mayor had previously said the convoy contained between 500 and 1,000 vehicles, marking the largest single evacuation from the city since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Irina Petrenko, 63, said she initially stayed to take care of her 92-year-old mother, who then passed away.

“We buried her near her house, because there was nowhere to bury anyone,” she said. She said that for some time the Russian authorities did not allow large numbers of cars to leave.

See also  Tsunami alert canceled after the big earthquake near Fukushima

Only the vast steelworks of Azovstal were still in the hands of the Ukrainian fighters after a long battle.

“My parents’ house was hit in an air strike, and all the windows were shattered,” said Yulia Panteleva, 27, who was absent with other family members.

“I can’t stop imagining things that might happen to us if we stayed home,” she said.

Moscow describes its actions as a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it portrays as anti-Russian nationalism. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched a war without provocation.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Report) Submitted by Gleb Jaranic and Leonardo Pinassato; Written by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from Kharkiv, eastern region

May 14, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

The latest news of the war between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

May 14, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Ukrainian volunteer fighters use a tank called “Rabbit” against Russian forces

May 14, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Are Married: “We Feel So Lucky!”

May 15, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Portal image inspires theories of life on Mars

May 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stanley Cup 2022 live updates: The Oilers face the Kings to close out the first round of the National Hockey League on Saturday

May 15, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Glenn Schofield teases news of the Callisto Protocol along with a close-up of a creature

May 15, 2022 Len Houle