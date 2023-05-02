Late at night, the negotiation frenzy left First Republic in the grip of JPMorgan

Lawmakers and regulators have spent years creating laws and rules aimed at limiting the power and size of America’s largest banks. But those efforts were brushed aside in a frantic late-night attempt by government officials to contain a banking crisis by taking over First Republic Bank and selling it to the country’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, hours after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a buyer for the troubled regional lender, government officials informed JPMorgan executives that they had won the right to acquire First Republic and the high-caliber accounts. Customers, mostly in the affluent coastal cities and suburbs.

The FDIC decision, for now, appears to have quelled nearly two months of seething turmoil in the banking sector that followed the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank in early March. “That part of the crisis is over,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told analysts Monday on a conference call to discuss the acquisition.

For Mr. Dimon, it was a repeat of his role in the 2008 financial crisis when JPMorgan acquired Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual at the behest of federal regulators.