Late night shows go dark in the first fall of the book strike

On Tuesday afternoon, NBC released a statement that the upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be a repeat from April. Late Night With Seth Meyers has canceled a show that was supposed to include an interview with actress Rachel Weisz, replacing it with a rerun from February.

New episodes of the nightly show hosted by Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have also been suspended. “Saturday Night Live” has canceled a new episode that was scheduled for this weekend with Pete Davidson as host. NBC said it would “put it back on the air until further notice,” raising the possibility that the show may not be able to finish its 48th season by the end of the season.

How long late-night talk shows stay off the air is an open question. During the last strike, in 2007, overnight shows gradually returned after about two months, even as its writers remained on strike lines. (This strike lasted 100 days.)

Mr. Kimmel, the late-night ABC host, was paying his staff out of pocket during that strike, and said years later he had to go back to the air because he was almost exhausted. savings in his life.