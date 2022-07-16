Latest Biden news: The president pressures the Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi’s murder and laughs at the criticism directed at him

Biden says the US will use force as a “last resort” to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons
Joe Biden is on the defensive as his trip to the Middle East continues in Saudi Arabia. This part of the trip aims to reset US-Saudi relations
The president has ridiculed criticism that he should not fist the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is believed to have ordered the gruesome 2018 killing of one Saudi dissident and another. Washington Post Writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Biden told reporters on Friday that he pressed Mohammed bin Salman about the “heinous” murder during a wide-ranging meeting between senior US and Saudi officials.
He said: “I have made my point very clearly … that an American president remains silent on the issue of human rights, which does not agree with who we are and who I am.”
Representative Ilhan Omar says that the trip to the kingdom “sends the wrong message to everyone who cares about human rights.”
Prior to the visit, Israel and Saudi Arabia took an important step towards normalizing relations with an agreement on flights and the Red Sea islands.
Before traveling to Jeddah, the president reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples” while in the West Bank. But he acknowledged that “the ground is not ripe” for the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian talks.
US ‘Won’t Wait Forever’ for Iran to Enter Nuclear Deal
President Joe Biden On Thursday, he warned that the negotiations aimed to achieve Iran Going back to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal cannot be allowed to drag on indefinitely.
Speaking at a press conference together Israeli Prime Minister Yair LapidMr Biden was asked if he had set a deadline for when he would withdraw from the talks, which the US hopes to restart the agreement that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.
Oliver O’ConnellJuly 16, 2022 03:00
Khashoggi’s fiancee criticizes Biden’s visit
Hatice GenghisThe fiancée of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal KhashoggiHe described Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of reneging on his pledge to prioritize human rights.
In an interview with The Associated Press in Istanbul A day before Biden travels to Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet with the crown prince, Cengiz said Biden should pressure Saudi Arabia – a country she has described as a “terrible ally” – to embrace a human rights agenda. It also wants Biden to seek more answers from Saudi authorities about what happened to Khashoggi’s remains.
Associated Press interview: Khashoggi’s fiancée criticizes Biden visit
Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of murdered Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, calls Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia “heartbreaking”, accusing the US president of reneging on his pledge to prioritize human rights
Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 02:00
Biden says he will take action on climate change if Senate bill fails
President Joe Biden said he would take executive action on climate change if the Democrats’ proposed spending bill did not include clean energy provisions, but he did not mention Senator Joe Manchin, who has been vocal about his opposition to a larger bill including climate provisions. and increase taxes.
The President is currently traveling to the Middle East while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is negotiating with Mr. Manchin.
Biden says he’ll take climate action if the Senate doesn’t, Manchin says wait
“I won’t back down: the opportunity to create jobs and build a clean energy future is so important and irreversible,” Biden says.
Oliver O’Connell16 July 2022 01:00
Biden’s Weekend Schedule
All times Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:00 The President of the Republic participates in a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi
11.40 am – The President of the Republic participates in a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
12.15 pm The President of the State participates in a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.
12.45 pm The President will attend a welcome reception for the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries +3
12.55 PM The President shares a family photo with the leaders of the GCC +3
1.15 pm The President of the Republic attends the GCC Summit +3
3 p.m. The President participates in a working lunch
4.45 p.m. The President leaves Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Mildenhall Road, UK, to refuel before heading to Washington, D.C., with an expected arrival time of 12.40 a.m. ET on Sunday.
Oliver O’ConnellJuly 16 2022 00:00
Biden hints at news on oil prices during a speech from Saudi Arabia
Joe Biden hints that an important announcement may come from the Saudis regarding oil supplies in the coming weeks.
The president said Friday that he had a “good discussion” with the Saudis, who “share that urgency” to address the oil supply and gas price issues that have challenged the United States and beyond.
“Based on our discussion today, I expect we will see more steps in the coming weeks,” he said during remarks from Jeddah.
John Bowden A preview of what that might look like.
Will Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia affect US gas prices?
The case weighs heavily on the president as the mid-term approaches
Josh MarcusJuly 15, 2022 23:30
More at this time the reporter asked Mohammed bin Salman to apologize to the Khashoggi family
Peter Alexander, NBC News’ chief White House correspondent, was the reporter who asked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman whether he would apologize to the family of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
According to Mister Alexander and other reporters in the room, the crown prince kept his eyes down and a smirk appeared on his face.
The White House Press Caucus was granted access to an extended portion of the meeting between President Joe Biden, Mohammed bin Salman, and their advisors.
The microphones on the meeting table were not turned on and the press was kept at a distance making it difficult to hear what the two men were saying.
Josh MarcusJuly 15, 2022 23:15
In pictures: Biden meets Saudi leaders at the Royal Peace Palace
Oliver O’ConnellJuly 15, 2022 23:00
Hanan Al-Atar Khashoggi thanks Biden for raising the murder of her late husband with Mohammed bin Salman
Statement from Ms. Hanan El-Eter Khashoggi regarding President Biden’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman:
Oliver O’ConnellJuly 15 2022 22:45
Biden remains committed to a two-state solution
president Joe Biden He said he’s still committed to The two-state solution for the Israelis-Palestinian Conflict, even if “the land is not mature” to resume negotiations between the two parties.
Speaking in Bethlehem alongside the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on FridayBiden said that “two states” – an Israeli state and the other Palestinian – were established along Israel’s 1967 borders with a “mutual agreement on the [land] Barter remains “the best way to achieve equal measures of security, prosperity, freedom and democracy for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”
Biden says he remains committed to a two-state solution during his visit to the West Bank
“The Palestinian people deserve an independent, sovereign, viable and geographically contiguous state.”
Oliver O’ConnellJuly 15 2022 22:30
Watch: Biden talks about the killing of Mohammed bin Salman and Khashoggi
Oliver O’ConnellJul 15 2022 22:24
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
A heat wave is burning Europe. Issuing health warnings
Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine
Biden declined to say he would file the Khashoggi murder case in Saudi Arabia