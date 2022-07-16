Latest Biden news: The president pressures the Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi’s murder and laughs at the criticism directed at him

Biden says the US will use force as a “last resort” to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons

Joe Biden is on the defensive as his trip to the Middle East continues in Saudi Arabia. This part of the trip aims to reset US-Saudi relations

The president has ridiculed criticism that he should not fist the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who is believed to have ordered the gruesome 2018 killing of one Saudi dissident and another. Washington Post Writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden told reporters on Friday that he pressed Mohammed bin Salman about the “heinous” murder during a wide-ranging meeting between senior US and Saudi officials.

He said: “I have made my point very clearly … that an American president remains silent on the issue of human rights, which does not agree with who we are and who I am.”

Representative Ilhan Omar says that the trip to the kingdom “sends the wrong message to everyone who cares about human rights.”

Prior to the visit, Israel and Saudi Arabia took an important step towards normalizing relations with an agreement on flights and the Red Sea islands.

Before traveling to Jeddah, the president reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples” while in the West Bank. But he acknowledged that “the ground is not ripe” for the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian talks.