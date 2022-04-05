Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Angela Stint, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to back down even though his military is doing much worse than expected.

“He is clearly not willing to give in, and he will continue to strike,” she told CNBC’s Street Signals in Asia.

Stent said Russia is not serious about peace talks yet, and that Putin will not give up on his goal of weakening Ukraine.

“If he can’t subdue it, then at least it will make it very difficult for the rest of the government in Kyiv to function,” she said, adding that Putin also wants to take over the entire Donbass region. Donbass is a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine that includes Donetsk and Luhansk, two pro-Russian republics.

“He would like to do it in time for the 9th of May, when the Russians will hold their parade in Moscow to commemorate Victory in World War II,” Stent said, referring to what Russians call “Victory Day.”

