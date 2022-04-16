Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky He says he was hearing various predictions about how long the war with Russia would last.

said in His nightly address to the nation.

But Zelensky says the “effectiveness of the tools of influence” over Russia that Ukraine uses as well as its entire anti-war alliance against Russia must be taken into account, when predicting how long the war will last.

“The success of our army on the battlefield is really important. Historically important. But it is not enough to clean our land of occupiers yet. We will defeat them more,” he said.

“Sanctions against Russia are very important. Economically painful. But they are still not enough to leave the Russian military machine without means of livelihood. We encourage stronger and more destructive sanctions,” Zelensky said.

Those two regions, he says, will determine how long this war will last. The amount of support for Ukraine “literally determines how many Ukrainians the occupiers will succeed in killing.”

And he said, “If someone says: A year or years, answer: You can make the war much shorter. The sooner we get all the weapons we asked for, and the sooner we come, the stronger our position will be and peace will come sooner.” . “The sooner the democratic world realizes that the oil embargo against Russia and the complete blockade of its banking sector are necessary steps towards peace, the sooner the war will end.”

– Weezin Tan