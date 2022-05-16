Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Belarus’ announcement last week that it will deploy special operations forces along the Ukrainian border – as well as air defense, artillery and missile units to training ranges in western Belarus – is likely designed to drive Ukrainian forces out of eastern Ukraine, where they are fierce. The British army said the fighting is taking place with Russia.

“The presence of Belarusian forces close to the border is likely to reform Ukrainian forces, so that they cannot deploy to support operations in Donbass,” Britain’s MoD said in an intelligence update on Twitter on Monday.

The ministry noted that despite early speculation, Belarusian forces had not yet directly participated in the conflict, but Belarusian territory had been used as a springboard for Russia’s initial advance on Kyiv and Chernihiv, and added that Russia had also launched sorties and missile strikes. from Belarus.

“Belarus President Lukashenko is likely balancing support for the Russian invasion with the desire to avoid direct military involvement with the risks of Western sanctions, Ukrainian retaliation, and potential dissatisfaction in the Belarusian military,” the ministry said.

