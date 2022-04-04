Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

“Crime against humanity”: Georgia strongly condemns the killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha
The Georgian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008.
The Georgian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, saying they were “devastated by scenes of brutal atrocities”.
“All those involved in these war crimes must bear responsibility,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Separately, President Salome Zurabishvili said the “massacre” in Bosha was a “crime against humanity”.
The country, which borders Russia and lies at the intersection of Europe and Asia, has repeatedly expressed support for the people of Ukraine but refused to join economic sanctions aimed at isolating the Kremlin.
Russia requests Security Council meeting on provocations by ‘Ukrainian radicals’ in Bucha
“In light of the provocations of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in the second half of Monday, April 4,” Dmitry Polyansky (above) said via Telegram. TASS Agency.
Russia’s deputy representative to the United Nations Security Council requested an emergency meeting on Monday, citing “the provocations of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha.”
This comes in the wake of the devastation in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv that was liberated by Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine has accused Russia of perpetrating a deliberate civilian “massacre” in Bucha, with international leaders condemning footage and photos of the dead and calling for an independent investigation.
Russia has denied allegations that its forces killed civilians in Bucha.
“In light of the provocations of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in the second half of Monday, April 4,” Dmitry Polyansky said via Telegram, according to the state news agency TASS. “We will unmask the Ukrainian agitators and their Western sponsors.”
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister said humanitarian corridors have been established in Mangosh, Mariupol and Luhansk
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk said humanitarian corridors have been established in Mangosh, Mariupol and Luhansk.
Vereshuk said a corridor was set up on Monday to transport people from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhia.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross plans to continue its movement from Mangosh to Mariupol, with seven buses on the way, Vereshuk said, while evacuations continue in the Luhansk region.
‘Beyond Blame’ and ‘Punch the Gut’: The world reacts to images of Boca’s destruction
Ukrainian soldiers inspect the wreckage of a destroyed Russian armored column on the road in the suburb of Bucha, north of Kyiv.
Ukraine accused Russian forces of committing a “massacre” in the town of Bucha, while Western leaders responded to photos of bodies in the Kyiv suburbs and called for an independent investigation.
Russia has denied the allegations, describing video footage and photographs of the bodies as “another provocation” by the Ukrainian government.
German Chancellor Olaf Schulz described the Bucha killings as “horrific and horrific”, while German Foreign Minister Annallina Barbock described the images as “unbearable”.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply shocked” by the images of the civilian deaths in Bucha, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said it was akin to a “punch in the gut”.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the reported atrocities as “reprehensible” and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters he strongly condemned the attacks.
UK says Russian forces have refocused offensive on Donbass
A woman interacts before a train leaves the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region, on April 3, 2022.
Russian forces continue to refocus their offensive in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defense.
“Russian forces, including mercenaries from the state-owned Wagner PMC, are being transferred to the region,” the ministry said via Twitter.
