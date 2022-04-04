Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

The Georgian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the killings in Ukraine’s Bucha, saying they were “devastated by scenes of brutal atrocities”.

“All those involved in these war crimes must bear responsibility,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Separately, President Salome Zurabishvili said the “massacre” in Bosha was a “crime against humanity”.

The country, which borders Russia and lies at the intersection of Europe and Asia, has repeatedly expressed support for the people of Ukraine but refused to join economic sanctions aimed at isolating the Kremlin.

– Sam Meredith