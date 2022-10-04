It looks like the ongoing excitement of WWE’s White Rabbit could reach its climax at Saturday’s special Extreme Rules live event in Philadelphia.

The latest QR code – which was dropped during 10/3 “WWE Raw” – Directs fans to a plaque of Samson and Delilah from the Bible, a hidden message in the middle, and a magical eye plaque at the bottom. There is, too Binary code embedded in the URL.

If you hover over the Samson and Deliah board, there’s half a WWE URL (751720w) which also happens to be Longitudinal coordinates of Wells Fargo . centerExtreme Rules website. The other half of the URL can be found on the other end of the panel (it can only be accessed via the mobile site).

This new URL It leads to another painting by Samson and Delilah With Samson demolishing the stone pillars in the Palestinian temple. Below the panel is the following number – 6901209258022.

The number mentioned above, when searching in Google, is associated with Image of a Japanese milk brand called White Rabbit.

As for the Draw the magic eye in the original image, the code translates to MTA4MjI. When decoded, it reads 10,822, The History of Extreme Grammar.

As for the URL embedded in the original image, when translating, the symbol says “GACY”. This may be a reference to “NXT” star Joe Gacy, who has previously been compared to Bray Wyatt. Fans think this guide is just a red herring, similar to One of the symbols referring to Malakai Black last week.

This is not all. Hidden message in the original linkwritten in the Yautja language used in the movie “The Predator” franchise, translates to the following words: “Before me created things were nothing, save things. I am eternal and eternal.” All hope give up ye who enter here. “

To break things down, Bray Wyatt used the last part of the quote above once during his Firefly Funhouse segment. also, White tweeted a picture of Samson and Delilah The night after Alexa Bliss cheated on him at WrestleMania 36. In other words, all signs point to Wyatt returning to WWE!