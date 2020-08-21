Latest supermarket face mask rules at Aldi, Iceland, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more

The Government’s face mask rules are set to be in force for the foreseeable future, amid warnings that the coronavirus R rate is rising in large parts of the country.

The rules, introduced last month, state you must now wear a covering in all retail outlets – including in supermarkets, post offices and local businesses such as newsagents and florists.

Failing to stick to the rules could cost you a £100 penalty fine, with more than 3,000 extra security staff deployed across the country to help enforce the new laws.

But supermarkets say they’re struggling to control customer numbers – and as a result, are unable to enforce the rules.

We’ve taken a look at all of the latest guidelines below.

Asda



Asda says it’s encouraging customers to remain two metres apart, despite the government’s one metre approval. It’s also urging customers to wear face coverings for their own safety.

An Asda spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic our customers have embraced many new rules to help keep everyone safe in our stores, and we are confident they will continue to show care and consideration for each other by wearing a face covering when they visit our stores.

“We also have signs at the entrance to the store and on the shelf edges to encourage customers to wear a face covering and are using Asda FM (our in-store radio) to further remind customers.

“While we will do all we can to strongly encourage customers to respect the new guidelines, the responsibility for policing and enforcing them does lie with the relevant authorities.”

Iceland

Iceland said it will not instruct staff to “police” face covering rules, but said customers should aim to wear one if they are able to.

A spokesman said: “We welcome the additional measures brought in by the Government and will be supporting mandatory face coverings in our stores in England, whilst observing the exemptions outlined in the latest guidance.

“However, we will not put our staff at risk by asking them to police this.”

Sainsbury’s

The supermarket chain said it won’t “challenge” those who flout the rules as some people may have disabilities that prevent them from wearing one.

In a tweet, Sainsbury’s said: “We won’t be challenging customers without a mask when they enter or when they are in store since they may have a reason not to wear a mask.”

Tesco

Britain’s biggest grocer said customers will have to wear a face covering when shopping in stores.

If you’ve forgotten to bring one, you will be able to purchase one at the entrance of each store.

However, like other supermarket chains, Tesco staff won’t be policing the rules.

Lidl

Lidl said it is the customer’s responsibility to adhere to the rules on face coverings. However, shoppers will not be turned away if they do not have a mask.

Aldi

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Customers are encouraged to comply with the Government guidelines on face coverings but, like other retailers, our colleagues are not able to enforce these rules.”

Morrisons

Morrisons is encouraging customers to wear face masks and will be handing out free ones to shoppers who forget.

It has also put up signs around the store to remind them of the guidelines, but it won’t be policing customers.

Like many supermarkets, it’s offering lanyards those who may not be able to wear one due to a hidden or physical disability and says its working with charities ensure vulnerable customers are not isolated by the rules.

Face mask exemptions – all you need to know

The government says you don’t have to wear a covering if you have “a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability”, and would experience “severe distress” from doing so.

This includes:

If you’re travelling with someone who requires lip-reading

If you suffer from severe distress when you put it on

Suffer from a disability where you’re unable to put it on

Or you need to eat, drink or take medication

If you are aged 11 or under

If you are travelling with someone who requires lip-reading or reading facial expressions

Exemption cards and badges are also available if you’re worried about being stopped.

This is a personal choice, and is not necessary in law.

You can you can get an exemption card for free from the government here.