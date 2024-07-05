July 5, 2024

Latest UK Election 2024 Updates: Opinion Polls Point to Labour Win

Frank Tomlinson July 5, 2024 3 min read

The British election has gone to hell.

If you were watching the news coverage of the UK election, you would think that dogs would go to the polls. But in fact, that was the case.

1 of 5 |

Joey, a Shih Tzu, waits outside a polling station as his owner votes in the general election at St. James’ Church, Golden Acre, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)


2 of 5 |

A dog waits for its owner outside a polling station in Coulsdon Memorial Park, Croydon, England, during voting in the 2024 general election, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (James Weech/PA via AP)


3 of 5 |

A voter waits with his dog after casting his ballot at the Cherry Tree public pub which is used as a polling station in Orpeth, County Durham, northern England, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)


4 out of 5 |

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot with his dog in Kingston, London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)


5 out of 5 |

A dog sits outside a polling station in Southfields, London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)


It seemed like every news site had a dog show outside the polls. Friendly dogs patiently waiting for their owners to do their civic duty while the news industry fulfilled its obligation to protect the sanctity of elections.

The UK has restrictions on what can be published on election days before polls close to avoid influencing voters. Unlike the US, where there is extensive coverage and analysis, there is no such coverage in the UK.

They don’t just talk about people going to the polls, they show pictures and videos of the major candidates entering the polls. But they don’t discuss their campaign platforms.

And so puppy love.

There was Alfie, a shaggy blond in Chiswick, Arnie, a cockapoo in a rainbow tie in Liverpool, and Toby, another beagle in Norfolk. They were all on Sky News.

On the BBC, there was Lucien, a Bernese Mountain Dog, lying outside Antrobus Village Hall in Cheshire, Pippin, a red Labrador, in Edgware, London, and Maui, an Old English Sheepdog, in Wokingham.

Journalists went to great lengths to show that it wasn’t just dogs at the polls. They found at least two horses, a cat, a chicken, and a giant snake named Neptune.

