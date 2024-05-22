Lauryn Hill, Beyoncé top Apple Music albums list of all time

After more than a week of counting down The 100 best albums of all timeApple Music has released its top 10 compilation, with Ms. Lauryn Hill’s 1998 debut “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” taking the top spot.

Behind Ms. Hill’s famous album are Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” The Beatles’ “Abbey Road,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Frank Ocean’s “Blonde,” Stevie Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life,” Good Kid” by Kendrick Lamar. maad city,” Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” and Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” which round out the top ten.

Apple Music’s lineup has been a social media firebrand since its launch on May 13. Some have objected to the lack of Latin, country, jazz and dance albums that helped shape contemporary music. Others took the classification itself seriously favoring modern albums over older, more foundational albums.

The full list, which counts down in 10-album increments each day, included a variety of records spanning decades, from SZA’s “SOS” and Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run” and “Beach.” “Boys”. “Pet Sounds.”

The chart-topping album, “Miseducation,” was a major breakthrough for Ms. Hill, who became the first female rap artist to win Album of the Year at the 1999 Grammy Awards. In a statement shared via Apple Music, she stated that her surroundings and influences deserve equal recognition. You deserve to receive this honor.

“I appreciate the recognition, I really do, but I would be remiss if I didn’t also acknowledge all the music and artists who have taught me and inspired me,” she said. “It is the community leaders and movements that inspired me, the social dynamics and music scenes, old and new of the time, that sparked my interest and inspired me to contribute. The teachers, both artisanal and non-artisanal, and the experiences that shaped me. My parents, my family, my friends, my community, where I come from And who you came from… I wanted the same flame that inspired me to remain, and I couldn’t bear to see it go away. You made what I wanted to see and hear exist in the world at that time. I’m grateful that it connected and continues to connect with so many people From him, and to everyone who supported its release and movement around the world, even those who were hesitant at first, because he unleashed an indomitable creative will that once again embodies the amount of love that has been invested in me. A huge thank you to every keen listener, thanks to every regular listener, and love to all the artists And those who support them in fighting the good, brave, and noble fight to bring the art you love to a world that desperately needs it.

Check out the top 10 of the top 100 albums on Apple Music below:

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

9. It doesn’t matter – Nirvana

8. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

7. Good Kid, Maad City (Deluxe Edition) – Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde – Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain – The Prince and the Revolution

3. Abbey Road – The Beatles

2. Thriller – Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill