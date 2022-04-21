April 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Law enforcement in central California affected by the Verzion outage

Law enforcement in central California affected by the Verzion outage

Cheryl Riley April 21, 2022 2 min read
Fresno, California (KFSN) – A major outage in cellular service affected most Verizon Wireless customers Wednesday afternoon.

The outage affected customers from Seattle to San Diego and east, Las Vegas, Denver and even New York City.

Most police departments and sheriffs in Central California have been affected in some way.

For Clovis police, this meant that officers and dispatchers could not call each other on their cell phones, but people could still call 911.

“Fortunately, we still have a radio system that we can still communicate with,” says T Wood, Clovis Police. “It takes some getting used to because we are so used to having our cell phones in our hands or pockets readily available.”

In Madeira and Mariposa counties, people who needed emergency service were limited to texting 911.

Non-emergency lines for Fresno and Clovis police can only be reached by calling from a land line, but officers say that hasn’t stopped them from doing their job.

“A lot of us lived and worked in the era before mobile phones,” Wood said. “Just like our computer system is down, we have a backup system for that – we’re still ready to serve.”

Verizon said Monday night that its engineers were able to identify and fix the problem and cellular service has been restored to affected areas.

Throughout the day, most people online said they were able to send text messages without making any phone calls.

Verizon says that any customer who is still experiencing issues should restart their phone.

Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

See also  What will happen if Russia cannot pay its debts after Western sanctions? | Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Verizon says a ‘fiber issue’ has left voice calls out on the West Coast

April 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Netflix stock drops 37% as CEO says company plans ad-supported layer

April 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Austin Whole Foods has unveiled a palm payment service for grocery shoppers

April 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Ellen Pompeo opens up about Katherine Heigl’s 2009 comments about Grey’s Anatomy

April 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Bad weather delays the Ax-1, forcing the Crew-4 to wait

April 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3 (over time)

April 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple must pay a man more than $1,000 for not including a power adapter with his new iPhone, judge rules

April 21, 2022 Len Houle