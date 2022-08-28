‘Law & Order’ star Mariska Hargitay posts cryptic IG about Kelly Gidish Turk

Law & Order: SVU fansGet ready to say goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins when… Season 24 premiere later this fall. While the actress Kelly Giddish She expressed her gratitude for the time she spent on the popular NBC show, and it looks like her co-star is a co-star Mariska Hargitay He has trouble seeing her leave.

On August 24, Kelly announced that viewers will see her as Detective Rollins for the last time in Law & Order: SVU Season 24. “Playing Rollins was one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” I wrote on Instagram. “I have been very fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the past 12 years.”

the next day, diverse mentioned Kelly didn’t make the decision. According to the outlet, it was a “call made from above” “to keep the view as up-to-date and current as possible”. Furthermore, Mariska reportedly tried to reverse the decision, but it was already a done deal.

Image credit: Mariska Hargitay / Screenshot – Instagram

Now, Mariska, who portrays Detective Olivia Benson, appears to be giving her two cents on the matter in her own way. Shortly after news of Kelly’s departure came out, Mariska took to her Instagram Stories to post two different photos.

On the first slide, she shared an Instagram post from a fan account showing herself and Kelly in the group Law & Order: SVU. “Once in SVU, SVU always ❤ You have a wonderful soul Kelly,” Read the comment on the post. In the second slide, Mariska shared another Instagram post with a quote from Ernest Hemingway, who reads: “You are so brave and calm that I forget that you are suffering.”

Image credit: Mariska Hargitay / Screenshot – Instagram

although Law and order The leading lady has not commented on Kelli’s initial ad post on Instagram, it appears that she continues to support her real-life friend. In the full statement, Kelly thanked Mariska and others for their “great work together” over the past decade.

talk with interview smash magazine In October 2021, Kelly revealed how rewarding she was for filming scenes with Mariska.

“Those scenes are what I’m most looking forward to doing the show right now because there’s some magic going on between me and Mariska, two strong women,” she told the outlet. “That’s what makes working on the show exciting.”

