July 17, 2022

Lawsuit claims Skittles 'unfit for human consumption'

a A group of consumers are suing The candy maker has claimed that Skittles contain a “known toxin” that makes rainbow candy “inedible”.

A class action lawsuit filed Thursday in Oakland, California by San Leandro resident Jenelle Timms, alleged that Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain “elevated levels” of titanium dioxide.

This June 1, 2016 file photo shows the Skittles game in New York. Mars Inc. , a manufacturer of Skittles and M&Ms, is breaking through the ranks of other food companies. She denounces the industry-funded paper that recommendations on reducing sugar are based on us (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File/AP Newsroom)

Seeking class action status in US District Court for Northern California On Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro-based Jenile Thames said Skittles were unsafe for consumers because they contained “elevated levels” of titanium dioxide, TiO2, as a food additive.

The lawsuit also said titanium dioxide will be banned in the European Union next month after the food safety regulator there deemed it unsafe due to “genotoxicity” or the ability to alter DNA.

Mars Inc. is using Titanium dioxide to produce Skittles’ artificial rainbow colours. In October 2016, he was a candy maker Share a press release The lawsuit states its intent to remove titanium dioxide from its products in the coming years, but titanium dioxide is still used in products like Skittles today.

According to the lawsuit, titanium dioxide is used in paint, adhesives, plastics, and roofing materials, and can cause DNA, Brain and organ damageand lesions of the liver and kidneys.

“A reasonable consumer would expect it [Skittles] “They can be safely bought and consumed as they are marketed and sold. However, the products are not safe,” the complaint said.

In May 2021, a The European Food Safety Authority announced that titanium dioxide “can no longer be considered safe as a food additive”. However, food additives are still legal in the United States.

According to the Food and Drug Administration Federal Regulation Act, “Titanium dioxide color-added can be safely used to color foods in general.” However, the Food and Drug Administration regulates the amount of titanium dioxide that should not exceed 1% of food weight.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for fraud and violations of California consumer protection laws.

The Times, of San Leandro, California, said he bought Skittles at his local QuikStop store in April, and he wouldn’t have done so had he known.

Thames claims that checking the label wouldn’t have helped because Ingredients on Skittles’ The bright red packets are hard to read.

The case is Thames V Mars Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-04145.

Mars did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.

