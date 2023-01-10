Leader Wagner reports ‘very fierce and bloody fighting’ at Soledar near Bagmouth.

Wagner reports ‘very fierce and bloody fighting’ at Executive Solitaire

Fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, near the town of Baghmoud, a hot spot on the front. “Let’s be honest (…). The Ukrainian army is fighting bravely for Bakhmaut and Soledar. “The most intense and bloody fighting is going on in the western suburbs of Soledar.”Quoted by Evgueni Prigojine, head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner In Telegram through its press office.

The town of Soledar, located ten kilometers northeast of Bagmout, is close to Bagmoutské, a village claimed by pro-Russian separatists. Denis Pushilin, the leader of separatists in the Donetsk region, claims to have annexed Moscow, Solidar told Russian television on Tuesday. “So Close to Liberation”.

Wagner’s troops played a key role in the battle for Bakhmout, a town of questionable strategic importance but one that has strong symbolic value as the two sides battled for its control for months. On Monday, Yevgeny Prigojine said the attack on Soledar “exclusively” Led by members of his organization.

The British Ministry of Defense confirmed on Tuesday that the Russian army and Wagner’s units had done so “Tactical Advances” They have been searching in Solitaire for the past four days “More likely to encircle Bagmouth from the north” And “To disrupt Ukrainian communications”. According to this source, part of the fighting was to control the entrance to an old salt mine in Solader, as its mines pass under the front line. “Infiltrate Behind Enemies”.