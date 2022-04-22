Leaders’ investigation sparks partisan fight in House Oversight Committee

USA Today Sports

Politics has become more partisan in recent years. This dynamic has plagued Congress’s investigation of Washington’s leaders.

Leading Democratic and Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee publicly squabble over the NFL franchise investigation, which began as a review of allegations of workplace misconduct but has in recent days become an investigation into allegations of multiple financial wrongdoing.

via Washington PostRepresentative James Comer, the committee’s senior Republican leader, sent a letter Thursday to Representative Caroline Maloney, the committee’s chairwoman and Democratic Representative.

“Your reckless, end-oriented investigation is an embarrassment to our Committee and an abuse of the oversight power of Congress,” Comer wrote to Maloney. It’s another example of Democrats overstepping the boundaries of what Congress is allowed to investigate. . . . Even if this investigation was conducted with a balanced and proper fact-finding, which it did not, the oversight committee of any of the alleged aggrieved parties cannot be recourse to. This investigation wastes valuable taxpayer resources — especially at a time when the American people are suffering from rising inflation.”

The positions involved are not surprising. The Democratic Party usually defends individual causes. The Republican Party usually aligns itself with the interests of American business and corporations.

Rep. Comer also suggested that due to the discrepancy between last week’s letter to the Federal Trade Commission and the responses of outside leaders Jordan Seif, Representative Maloney give former Washington employee Jason Friedman the opportunity to amend his earlier statements to a commission or refer the matter to the Department of Justice to investigate the validity of his statements. Friedman.

This is a very fair point. Someone telling a story is not the truth. Whether it’s Friedman or the team, someone who has the power to get to the bottom of the matter needs to.

In a new statement released Thursday, attorney Lisa Banks reiterated Friedman’s position that his account is accurate. The banks’ statement also makes the clearest reference yet to a nondisclosure agreement that prevents Friedman from discussing the situation.

“Once again, Friedman stands by his testimony before Congress, which was based on actions he himself took on behalf of the team, and which was supported by contemporary documentation,” Banks said. In response, he was attacked personally and professionally by the team and now by a member of Congress. Unfortunately, Friedman remains contractually unable to defend himself publicly, but stands ready and able to answer any questions the government, including Representative Comer, may have about his experiences or actions on behalf of Washington’s leaders.”

Rep. Maloney also issued a statement in response to Rep. Comer’s letter.

“I’m surprised about that [Comer] Maloney believes that protecting workers from toxic workplaces is not a topic worthy of the commission’s attention, especially after both Democratic and Republican members condemned the “distasteful behavior” revealed by the commission’s investigation and called for greater transparency. [Comer] I may have thought that we should have ignored the disturbing evidence of potential financial misconduct obtained during this investigation, I have decided that the most responsible course of action is to refer this to the Federal Trade Commission, which can now determine if further action is warranted. The commission’s investigation into toxic team culture in the workplace and the NFL’s treatment of this issue will continue so that we can ensure that employers are held accountable for their behavior and that American workers are safe from harassment, discrimination and misconduct in the workplace.”

The sharp disagreement in the tone and content of Kumir and Maloney’s letters shows that the investigation has a shelf life. If Republicans regain control of the House via the November 2022 elections, the investigation will end, regardless of whether it is already over.