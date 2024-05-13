Leading iPhone AI upgrades just weeks away, report claims

It’s only four weeks until Apple launches this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10, revealing the software that will power iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs — with the final software going into public beta in July and general release in September. belief. There have already been widespread rumors that artificial intelligence will appear in a big way. Now, a new report says that some of the AI ​​may come from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Apple iOS 18 is coming to iPhones soon. SOPA/LightRocket Images via Getty Images

according to Bloomberg Mark GurmanDiscussions between Google and Apple to put the Gemini chatbot on the iPhone are still ongoing but have not led to an agreement. But Apple Inc. has entered into an agreement with OpenAI to use the startup’s technology on the iPhone, as part of a broader push to bring AI features to its devices, Gorman says.

ForbesApple iPhone 16 Pro: The design upgrade shines in a new leak

The perception is that Apple is late in the race to bring AI to the phone, at least since the Samsung Galaxy S24 series introduced Galaxy AI to great acclaim in January.

As Gorman says, “Apple plans to make a big splash in the AI ​​world in June.” Although no agreement has yet been reached with Open AI, it is believed that negotiations have intensified.

Generative AI is complex and expensive, and although Apple has its own AI features on the way to being announced, it is believed that to regain control of the high ground, Apple wants to work with an outside organization to achieve greater power more quickly.

ForbesiPad 2024: Thinest iPad Pro ever, M4 chip, iPad Air, and big price cuts

AI is one of the reasons Apple announced its M4 chip much sooner than most people expected, because the M4 has a more powerful neural engine, designed to work well with AI. The M4 chip is available starting May 15 in the new iPad Pro.

Working with OpenAI has its own challenges, not least because Apple is obsessed with privacy, and LLM certificates like the one ChatGPT uses require a lot of processing power, making doing everything on-device difficult.

But Apple “will run some upcoming AI features through data centers equipped with its own internal processors.”

All of this may have contributed to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s claim on Apple’s recent earnings call that Apple would have the advantage in artificial intelligence. This is something you have to do, to catch up with.

“We believe in the transformative power and promise of artificial intelligence, and we believe we have advantages that will set us apart in this new era,” Cook said.

How to achieve this will become clear in the coming weeks.

ForbesThe Apple iPad Air (M1) just dropped to record low prices