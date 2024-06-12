Leaked photos and videos of the Google Pixel Watch 3 XL show a larger screen and details of the new design

Google’s next smartwatch will be the Pixel Watch 3, and rumors have indicated that it may come in a larger size this year, and thanks to new leaked images obtained by Android Headlines, we now understand that this larger model will be the Pixel Watch 3 XL. It was previously suspected to be called the Pixel Watch 3 Pro which would line up with Google’s flagship Pixel range, but the company is instead calling it the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

This naming scheme indicates that the larger model will come with a larger screen (and perhaps a larger battery), but likely won’t have other different specs. Whereas with devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the “Pro” model actually comes with enough different hardware and features to warrant the pro name. Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel Watch devices at its upcoming hardware event later this year. However, thanks to these leaked images of the Pixel 3 XL, you can get a look at it beforehand.

Leaked images of the Pixel Watch 3 XL confirm there is no design change

Google’s first Pixel Watch caught people’s attention due to its sleek design. So far, Google hasn’t seen any reason to change things. This was true with the release of the Pixel Watch 2. A previous Pixel Watch 3 leak seemed to indicate that Google will continue down this path. We’ve now leaked images of the Pixel Watch 3 XL, and again, there’s nothing different about the design.

Leaked renders (provided by OnLeaks) show Google’s commitment to the ongoing style of the original Watch. Seamless domed glass design inspired by the continuous surface of a water droplet. You also still have the Digital Crown on the right with a single button above it. While it looks like the overall design will remain the same, that doesn’t mean Google hasn’t changed anything at all.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL will be thicker with a 1.45-inch display and a larger band system

Previous rumors had already hinted that Google would finally launch a larger version of the Pixel Watch with this year’s release. This seems to be true. According to the leak, the screen size will be 1.45 inches. This is compared to the 1.2-inch panel on the Pixel Watch 3 and both previous Pixel Watch devices.

In addition, the Pixel Watch 3 XL will be thicker. Google is increasing the case thickness of the watch to 13.89mm. The complete dimensions of the watch body will be 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm. This is believed to be aimed at enabling Google to pack a larger battery and more sensors into this new watch. Although we don’t have any specific details about more sensors or a larger battery, we do know that Google has slightly changed the band system for the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

The XL watch has a larger strap attachment system

According to the leaks, the Pixel Watch 3 XL will come with a link system with a larger range. This should be expected, but it is worth noting. With a larger display and a larger body, the size of the attachment system also increases. This means that the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 3 XL bands will not be interchangeable. Unfortunately, this also means that if you upgrade from a Pixel Watch 2 For the Pixel Watch 3 XL, you won’t be able to use those old bands you may have accumulated.

Speaking of straps, the bracelet shown in the photos appears to be a slightly updated version of the made leather strap. Because it uses the same clamp. However, these are just offers. There is no texture on the surface of the tape material. So it’s hard to know if this bracelet uses hybrid leather of some sort like the old leather bracelet does. It appears to come in the same color as porcelain, although Google may not call it that.