LeBron James and Kyrie Irving ‘didn’t speak for years’ after Cavalier guard exit

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke highly of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving recently, but an expert revealed that it took some time for the two to get back to a positive point in their relationship.

During this week’s episode of Take an interest in the game Podcast, James Named Irving “the most talented player the NBA has ever seen” and He said He was “so crazy” that the two weren’t teammates anymore.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday’s episode of the ESPN show I wake up James’ relationship with Irving soured after the guard asked to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 offseason, but they repaired their friendship in recent years.

“When Kerry left Cleveland, they pretty much didn’t speak for years. They had a falling out,” Windhorst explained. “At some point in the last few years, they got to the point where LeBron wanted the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving multiple times when he was on the trade block…The Lakers made an offer at last year’s trade deadline, Dallas’ offer was better.”

The Mavs acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets before the trade deadline in 2023. After a rocky start to his tenure in Dallas, he found success this year and helped lead the team to the 2024 NBA Finals, where they will face the Boston Celtics.

Windhorst noted that the Lakers had another opportunity to add Irving last season when he was a free agent, but their lack of interest influenced his decision to re-sign with the Mavs.

“The Lakers actually could have created enough space to overcome the Mavericks’ bid last year, but they chose not to,” Windhorst said. “They chose to re-sign players from a team that had just reached the Western Conference Finals.”

Windhorst added that it is unlikely that Irving and James will have the opportunity to wear the same uniform again, but anything is possible.

“I don’t think we’ll ever see an opportunity for them to play again, but I would never say they’ll never play in the NBA,” Windhorst said.