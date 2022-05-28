May 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

LeBron James is among those who responded to the Lakers by appointing Darvin Hamm as head coach

Joy Love May 28, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured their new head coach by hiring Darvin Hamm, sources told ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prior to joining the Lakers, he worked as an assistant to the NBA champion defending Milwaukee Bucks. He worked under the Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer Since 2013, when the couple was with the Atlanta Hawks.

This isn’t the first time Hamm has worked in Los Angeles. He was an assistant with the Lakers from 2011-2013. He took charge of a team that did not live up to expectations last season, as Los Angeles finished 33-49 and missed the post-season. He replaced Frank Vogel, who was sacked by the team in April.

Lakers star LeBron James He was among the first players to welcome his new coach into the team.

Tra Youngwho also has a history with Hamm from his time in Atlanta Congratulations on the role.

“This Major.. Congratulations D Ham!”

Tra Young

The coach first played eight seasons in the NBA for six teams and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

During Hamm’s tenure in Detroit, he played four games against James, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson Express his happiness for the new addition.

“I’m excited that the Lakers just hired Darvin Hamm as coach. Congratulations!!”

Irvine Magic Johnson

Likes some of Hamm’s former players Bobby Portez Thon Maker was among those to be taken into consideration on Twitter.

