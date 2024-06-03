Left-wing candidate and poll favorite Claudia Sheinbaum was elected

CARL DE SOUZA / AFP CARL DE SOUZA / AFP Claudia Sheinbaum was elected President of Mexico on June 2, 2024.

International – He is the favorite in the polls and represents his country’s history. This Sunday, June 2, Claudia Sheinbaum was elected president of Mexico, a state plagued by drug trafficking and the UN.

The 61-year-old former Mexico City mayor has a total of 58 to 60% of the vote, while his opposition rival, former center-right senator Xochitl Galvez, has 26 to 28%. Guadalupe Dadi, head of the National Electoral Institute, said the round election. Centrist Jorge Álvarez Menez won 9 to 10% of the vote.

“I won’t let you down”The new president made the promise in his first statements to a television channel. “I will be the first woman president of Mexico”He then gathered in front of his supporters and announced that his party Movement for National Revival (MORENA) had won. “Qualified Majority” In Congress.

Claudia Sheinbaum did not vote for herself

Claudia Sheinbaum is expected to celebrate her victory later in the evening in the grand central square of the Zocalo, beneath the windows of the National Palace, the seat of the president.

The leftist candidate capitalized on the popularity of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (known as “AMLO”), his political mentor and Mexico’s first elected leftist president in 2018. In the 2018 and 2023 elections between the former mayor of the capital Mexico City, he was far ahead of his rival, who was backed by a three-party coalition.

Claudia Sheinbaum said she did not vote for herself in the presidential election, and Ifigenia Martinez, 93, a pioneer of the Mexican left, did not vote to pay tribute to her struggle. “ Long live democracy! »She started this feminist who highlighted her fight for women’s rights during the campaign.

25 candidates were killed

In total, 98.3 million voters are registered in the electoral roll. Mexicans also voted for Congress and the Senate, nine state governors out of 32 states, local representatives and mayors.

The vote was marred by drama. Two people were killed in two attacks on polling stations on Sunday during the elections, which should decide the presidential favorite, incumbent left-wing candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, against her rival Xochitl Galvez. Both attacks were recorded in two locations in the central state of Puebla, a local government security source said.

A local body election candidate was killed on Friday in the same state. Another candidate for a minor mandate was killed overnight, hours before polls opened in the West, the prosecution said. At least 25 candidates were assassinated during the campaign, according to an AFP tally taken on Saturday.

