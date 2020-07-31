Leichhardt Harris Farms supermarket hopes very first coronavirus situation is an ‘isolated incident’

A Sydney grocery store has place its shoppers on see after a shopper returned a favourable examination to coronavirus.

Harris Farms in Leichhardt’s Norton Plaza claims a shopper tested good for coronavirus on Friday.

They very last shopped at the store on Sunday, July 26, concerning 3pm and 3.30pm.

The danger of even further infection is low, according to the store.

Nevertheless, it suggests it is having no chances.

The Harris Farms grocery store in Leichhardt’s Norton Plaza has been uncovered to coronavirus. Credit history: Google Maps

“Whilst we hope this will be an isolated incident the Victorian expertise tells us that we ought to be prepared to count on a lot more,” co-CEOs Tristan, Luke and Angus Harris stated in a statement on the web.

“We are committed to delivering a harmless surroundings for our customers to store in and our groups to do the job in.

“We will continue on to review and increase our procedures and methods as new data will come to hand and supply transparency about the specifics suitable to all people that our company touches.”

New South Wales on Friday reported 21 new scenarios of coronavirus.