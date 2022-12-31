December 31, 2022

Leslie Jordan’s fans are looking to buy an apartment that he bought before dying

Roxanne Bacchus December 31, 2022 2 min read

Leslie Jordan Fans are excited to get their hands on the place he was about to call home… in hopes of buying up the new apartment he bought right before he died.

The apartment was listed a few weeks ago, and fans have been flocking to the property…so he says Eric Rongwe, listing agent. He says some fans are just reaching out to go on tour!

We are told that some of the people inquiring about the painting are admirers of Leslie Jordan… who feel an attachment to the property since it was purchased just before his death and would have been the first property he ever owned.

Eric tells us… Of the 30 groups that have toured recently, half were looking losers who just wanted to know where Leslie was planning to live. Others are people interested in buying. One potential buyer even toyed with the idea of ​​turning the apartment into a memorial to Leslie Jordan.

Some of you may remember the heartwarming video he posted in August… and he was so happy with his new home.

Leslie Jordan car accident

TMZ broke the story… Leslie He died in October After suffering a medical emergency… his BMW crashed into the side of a building.

In addition to hooking up Leslie Jordan, the two-bedroom pad has a ton of great amenities… including a rooftop pool, tennis court, gym, and balcony.

Before his death, Ronggui says LG ordered $500,000 worth of new furniture. Fortunately, the purchases were canceled after his death.


10/25/22

TMZ.com

So far, no one has come forward with an offer… but with all the interest, it should only be a matter of time.


