The government espagnol a annoncé, jeudi 3fivrier, quil all alider Maroc ⁇ Arant Guarantees the safety of energy Gazoduc Maghreb Europe (GME), the world’s largest gazette traveler,’s l ‘Algérie nalimente plus depuis fin october.

Mar Le Maroc a demand on a site to guarantee the security of energy based on the base [nos] Relationships with Commerce, et l’Espagne ya ronpondu favorablement, as elle l’aurait fait pour tout partarier or tout voisin, an indicéle ministere espagnol de la transition ecologique dans un communicé. «The Maroc pourra acquire du gaz naturel liquefy (GNL) on the march internationals, the firefighter in a usine regulation of l’Espagne pinsinsularizers and utilizer gazoduc du Maghreb (GME) for lachechaminer vers territory, ajoutéle ministre, sans donner more precissions on the calendar or volumes of gaz concerns.

Solicit, the minister’s marocain de linergie na pas voulu four four details, notamment financiers, sur cet accord. Selon site marocain Le360, The Maroc ét pourp pourparlers avec l’Espagne depot pizzeria semaine to utilize terminaux GNL des ports espagnols da gaze vers Marok via GME.

Cet accord entre Madrid and Rabat survient alors que l’Algrie a dicido fin October pass pne renewelle contre du GME, qui desservite l’Espagne via le Maroc, on fond de vives tensions diplomatiques avec son voisin. Les deux pays maghrbins sopposent en particulier sur le dossier ipineux du Sahara occidental, vaste territorial dessertique content à 80% for Rabat, but reveals the Independents of Front Polisario, soutens for Alger. Case tensions on conductor l’Algrie’s Rompre ses relations diplomatiques with Maroc fin aot.

One project terminal at GNL à Mohammedia

La dicision d’Alger de fermer robinet du GME privacy Rabat de gaz algrien, alors que, selon les experts, le Maroc couvrait 97% ses besoins en gaze direct gaz transitant sur son territiore, et droit passage, et en Sonatrach is one of the most sought after alphabets in the world.

With the help of Maroc fours foursome in gaz, Madrid fait a gesture envers Rabat au moment leors relations bilatrales sont tendues l’accueil par l’Espagne, en avil 2021, du chef du Front Polisario pour s’y fire signer. To create a diplomatic majestic degree, you have to reach the point where you can reach more than 10,000 000 migrants in the world, and you’ll be trusting your authenticators in the marketplace.

Rabat ail ailurs sign november a accord avec Sound Energy to quote this societal britannique in four gaz provenant gizment quote explore Tendrara, in the Maroc. Aux termes of ce contrat, Sound Energy s’engage à produire and àlivrer à l’Office national de l’electricité et de l’eau potable (Onee) jusquàà 350 million cubic meters GNL per, pendant dix ans . All gazet transmitters are part of Mrocaine du GME.

The medium of marocains on par is the most accessible construction site in the terminal GNL at the port of Mohammedia, in Casablanca. L’Espagne continue to pour part approval of L’Algrie, son of a premier foursomer, via gazoduc sous-marin Medgaz, which relieves direct dice and don’s capacitance or augmentation to compensate for your transit. via le GME.

