Lewandowski announces the end of his career with Bayern Munich | Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has declared his time at Bayern Munich “over” and said he does not believe the club will hold him against his will.

The attacker wants to join Barcelona After reaching a verbal agreement on a three-year contract, Bayern insisted he should stay for the final season of his deal.

Speaking at a press conference with Poland ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match at home to Wales, Lewandowski said: “My term at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club.”

The 33-year-old has been at Bayern Munich since 2014 and hopes they will show flexibility in terms of the transfer. “Bayern are a serious team and I think they won’t keep me – I don’t want to play there anymore,” he said. “Transfer is the best solution. I hope they won’t stop me.”

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn responded by telling the German TV channel: Sports 1: “I can’t tell you why Robert chose this path. General statements like that don’t take you anywhere… I think he should know what he has at Bayern Munich.” “Recognition is not a one-way street,” the club’s former goalkeeper continued.

Two weeks ago, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer was adamant there was no room for maneuver. Hainer told Sport1: “Robert has a contract until 2023. That’s how long he will play with us.”

Quick guide How do I subscribe to breaking news alerts about sports? Displays Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or Google Play Store on Android phones by searching for “The Guardian”.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you are using the latest version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. Thank you for your feedback.

Heiner noted that Lewandowski joined Bayern for free after the expiration of his contract with Borussia Dortmund and said the club was ready to lose him for nothing within a year.

“There is no substitute for this world class player,” Hainer said. “He has a contract, so I suppose he fulfills it. He has the right not to extend his contract.”

Lewandowski has scored 35 goals in 34 matches this season and 13 goals in 10 Champions League matches.

Corentin Tolisso will leave Bayern for free after no agreement was reached on a new contract for the 27-year-old French midfielder.