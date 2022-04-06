LG’s phone business is dead, but its phones still run Android 12

Although it is away from the smartphone business last year LG is releasing security patches and Android 12 updates for some of its devices.

The company published a road map Determine which software updates are planned for the second quarter of this year. Q52, Velvet and Wing will get the latest security patches while Q92 5G, V50 ThinQ and V50S ThinQ will get Android 12 update. Updates are scheduled for Q2 version.

LG notes in the post that this is a temporary roadmap “prepared prior to a detailed technical review,” and if an update doesn’t meet the company’s usability standards, it may not be released. The post also warns that some updates may not appear outside of Korea.

Tracks the roadmap with the company’s three-year promise to do so announce Soon after it announced the demise of its smartphone business. It mentioned that “Featured phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, Velvet, Wing)” will get three versions of Android updates (which we assume mean major updates). It is not clear if the company plans to update any phones to Android 13 or not.

We’ve reached out to LG about the longevity of these updates since the company is no longer producing smartphones, and we’ll update this post if we hear anything back.

LG’s smartphone project ran for a long time before faltering in recent years. The company pushed the envelope several times with versions such as LG G2 And the V10 That received rave reviews on their own days.

Unfortunately, he flew close to the sun with phones like G5 (which we loved) Her subsequent attempts to change the game were met with Consistently average reception . While many reviewers praised the new things the company was trying to do, it simply wasn’t good enough to really take off. The wing For example it was great in theory but had its fair share of problems like finding a target market.

Analysis: Kudos to LG

It’s encouraging to see that although LG has finished making new phones, it has not yet given up software support for some of its existing phone customers.

Although LG has included Wing in its three-year promise, it’s not on the current roadmap for it to be released in Q2, which means there’s likely to be some additional improvement that needs to be done to the phone’s unique form factor.

The Stylo and K series of smartphones seem to come to an end, however, as the three-year promise stipulated that these phones would only get two major updates from their 2020 release year.

We think LG is doing fairly well in delivering on its promise, but it remains to be seen how the roadmap will actually turn out.