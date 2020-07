The Lidl Grocery store on Derry’s Buncrana Road is established to shift.

Derry Town and Strabane District Council’s Setting up Committee has accepted an application for the relocation of the existing premises at 24 Buncrana Street to a vacant plot on the corner of Buncrana Street and Springtown Highway.

The council was informed the latest website has a shortage of parking areas, and only limited staff welfare and storage amenities.

Equally will be enhanced at the new growth.