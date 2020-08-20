Lidl hearth pit: Supermarket’s low-priced fire pit is back again this weekend

Lidl’s fire pit sold out final yr when it was initial introduced, with shoppers likely wild for the stylish but purse-pleasant piece.

Now it is again, with Lidl relaunching the La Hacienda Serenity Metal Fire Pit in retailers again on Sunday.

The chic hearth pit is probably to be extra common than ever this year, as Britons have been expending additional time in their gardens due to the pandemic and the lockdown.

Aldi sparked a browsing frenzy previously this summer time when it introduced its individual version, with followers of the German supermarket dashing to get keep of the offer.

