Lidl moves ahead with Prolonged Island store openings

Boosting its presence in metropolitan New York, Lidl US options to launch its banner at additional Prolonged Island, N.Y., places starting up upcoming 7 days.

Programs contact for Lidl retailers to open up in East Meadow (1980 Hempstead Tpke.) on July 29 and in Patchogue (655 Montauk Hwy.) on Aug. 5. The hard discount grocer claimed that, through the weekends prior to the grand openings, it will host farmer’s sector pop-up shops in each and every store’s parking large amount to give prospects a likelihood to try the company’s refreshing goods.

Relevant: Lidl’s Prolonged Island industry entry pulled down competitors’ costs

The East Meadow and Patchogue destinations are converted stores from Finest Market, a Bethpage, N.Y.-dependent chain that Lidl acquired in late 2018. Best Industry associates at both of those spots have been provided work options with Lidl.

Lidl US At the new Very long Island destinations, prospects will see a clean bakery in close proximity to the entrance of the shop, Lidl explained.

Linked: Lidl established to open up 100th U.S. retailer

Above the next four weeks, Lidl stated, remodels also will get underneath way for Greatest Marketplace shops in Astoria (in the New York Metropolis borough of Queens) and in Franklin Square and Massapequa (each in Lengthy Island’s Nassau County) for the “next wave” of store openings early upcoming 12 months. All three are newly announced spots.

Lidl opened its initially Long Island merchants in December and currently operates four places in the region, which include just one in Nassau County (Plainview) and 3 in Suffolk County (West Babylon, Huntington Station and Centre Moriches).

Other Lidl locations earlier introduced for Extensive Island incorporate Oakdale and Lake Grove, N.Y., which will be transformed from the Best Industry banner. The Plainview Lidl occupies a former ShopRite website, even though the Centre Moriches Lidl took about a former Waldbaum’s place.

Arlington, Va.-primarily based Lidl US closed the acquisition of Best Current market in early 2019. The 27 Ideal Marketplaces acquired bundled 24 on Long Island, two in New York Town (Astoria and Harlem) and one in Holmdel, N.J. A small Ideal Industry retail outlet in Hicksville, in Long Island’s Nassau County, was shut in September 2019, and the Holmdel retailer was shut this past February.

Lidl mentioned its Extensive Island entry has previously has impacted opponents in the crowded industry. Before this thirty day period, Lidl produced the benefits of a research it commissioned with the College of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Small business School, which identified that other grocery shops slash prices as much as 15% given that the initial Lidl suppliers opened in the location. Researchers analyzed the charges of 47 personal-brand name grocery solutions at Prolonged Island spots of fellow hard-discount grocer Aldi as properly as at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco Wholesale, King Kullen, Stop & Store, Goal, Trader Joe’s and Walmart prior to and following Lidl entered the location.

Lidl US In late May, Germany-based Lidl opened its 100th U.S. spot. The retailer presently has shops in nine states.

As in Lidl’s other U.S. stores, the new Very long Island locations will function minimal pricing and a selection of primarily store manufacturers, with most merchandise sourced in the United States, according to the firm.

The assortment also will contain hundreds of organic and natural and gluten-free of charge items 100 fresh fruit and vegetable items a fresh new flower stand and European specialty goods, such as cheese, specialty sauces and healed meats. A contemporary bakery department is close to the entrance of the new merchants, which also will give a altering, restricted-time collection of foods and non-foods specials. The rotating non-food stuff selection, for instance, will include health and fitness equipment, smaller kitchen appliances, toys, out of doors home furniture, apparel and other objects.







“We are thrilled to welcome Lidl to the City of Hempstead, the greatest township in the United States,” City Supervisor Don Clavin claimed in a assertion on the upcoming East Meadow retail store. “Grocery outlets performed an crucial role all through the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue on to enjoy a crucial role as our region reopens. Certainly, the opening of new organizations is an encouraging indication for the regional overall economy and our group at big.”

Germany-based mostly Lidl opened its 100th U.S. shop in late Might in Suwanee, Ga., and operates retail spots in Delaware, George, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. A grand opening is slated for a new retailer in Burlington, N.J., on July 22.

At the close of March, Lidl also opened a 700,000-square-foot distribution center and regional headquarters in Perryville, Md. The DC supplies goods to shops in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York.