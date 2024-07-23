Life on the Street is finally coming to Peacock

Andre Braugher and Kyle Secor in “Homicide: Life on the Street”

Courtesy of Everett Group

Finally, one of the most critically acclaimed dramas of the past 30 years has found a home on an online streaming service.

Starting August 19, Peacock will be showing Murder: Life on the StreetAll seven seasons and 122 episodes of the previous NBC show, plus the series finale. Murder: The Movie Starting in 2000, it will be available remastered for viewing in HD and 4K resolution.

Murder It was based on David Simon’s book. Murders: A Year on the Killing Streets The series was created by Paul Attanasio, with Tom Fontana serving as executive producer and showrunner along with Barry Levinson, Henry Bromell, and Jim Finnerty. The series followed the lives of detectives in the Baltimore homicide unit, and was widely praised for its more realistic acting and portrayal of detective work—including some unsolved cases—than many other crime series on the network.

Over the show’s seven seasons, the cast included Andre Braugher—who won his first Emmy in 1998 for his portrayal of Detective Frank Pembleton—Ned Beatty, Richard Belzer, Yaphet Kotto, Melissa Leo, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Baldwin, Jon Polito, Clark Johnson, Kyle Secor, Reed Diamond, Michelle Forbes, Peter Gerety, Isabella Hoffman, Tony Lewis, Michael Michele, Max Perlich, Jon Seda, and Callie Thorne.

The series had several crossovers with NBC. Law and order The franchise, and Belzer will continue to play the role of Detective John Munch in Law & Order: SVU For more than a decade after that Murder Expired.

Simon, who served as a writer and producer on the series, hinted at a streaming announcement in June: “The word is that NBC has finally secured the music rights needed to sell the series.” Murder: Life on the Street “To the live streaming platform” Simon wrote on X“Andre, Richard, Yaphet, Ned, and the many others who worked on this wonderful show on both sides of the camera will soon reclaim their full share of their legacy.”

Produced by Universal Television MurderNBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is distributing the series in the United States, and Fremantle is distributing internationally.