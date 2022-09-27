September 27, 2022

Life simulation game Sword and Fairy Inn 2 coming to Switch in late 2022; PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One in early 2023

publisher Estasiasoft you will release Soft Star Entertainment And the cube game– advanced life simulation game Sword and Fairy Inn 2 for converts In late 2022, followed by PlayStation 5And the Xbox SeriesAnd the Playstation 4And the Xbox One In early 2023, the company announced.

Sword and Fairy Inn 2 It was first launched for PC via steam On July 7.

Here is an overview of the game, via eastasiasoft:

Around

Familiar faces via sword and fairy The universe gathers to run a hostel and build a happy life in it Sword and Fairy Inn 2Nice and casual life RPG simulation It combines a large variety of gameplay in a cool chibi style! Run a family restaurant, travel the world to find legendary kitchen gadgets and trade special food items, grow crops, play mini games and more! But above all, you will need to make sure your customers are satisfied with the services you provide, which will bring more people to the village and make your inn a bustling success story.

As you run the inn, you’ll be able to assign specific roles to each character you meet and hire, and as you progress, you’ll learn more about each of your companions – their goals, characters, skills, and often comedic flaws. This is an exhilarating experience in the world of Sword and Fairy, a world comfortable and familiar to fans for a long time but also welcoming to newcomers.

Feature guides

  • Managing a restaurant, inn, gardens and more in a self-contained life sword and fairy!
  • Explore the surrounding countryside to collect special ingredients and cooking fittings.
  • Get to know characters from all over the world sword and fairy Universe and recruit them as employees!
  • Grow your village while attracting more business and satisfying customers.
  • Celebrate the wide world of sword and fairy Colorful chibi style.
  • Enjoy a variety of unique gameplay mechanics and mini-games!
