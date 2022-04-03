April 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Lightning strikes NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch pad during testing

Cheryl Riley April 3, 2022 3 min read

Lightning struck the launch pad of NASA’s giant Artemis 1 lunar rocket several times on Saturday (April 2), but the rocket is in good health and is on its way for a critical test.

Four lightning strikes hit the area around Launch Pad 39B, the first for NASA space launch system (SLS) megarocket is subject to a Three-day refueling test Known as “wet dress rehearsal” for Artemis 1 mission to the moon later this year. The missile is shielded from lightning by three turrets and a chain wire structure to divert strikes to the ground away from the booster.

